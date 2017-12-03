TRAFFIC ALERT: Complete shutdown of Likelike Highway, sections of H-1 Freeway

Major traffic alerts for Oahu drivers including a complete shutdown of Likelike Highway and entire sections of the H-1 Freeway.

A section of the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei in the westbound direction will be closed between the Makakilo Drive and Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpasses. The lanes close at 10 p.m. and reopen at 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.

This section of freeway will be closed every night through Friday morning.

In the eastbound direction, all lanes of the H-1 Freeway will be closed between Vineyard Boulevard and Ward Avenue. Crews will be replacing the lighting.

This work also runs from 10:00 p.m. tonight, and should wrap-up by 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

And there’s also a heads-up for Windward Oahu drivers for Monday.

Crews will be shutting down the Likelike Highway in both directions. Hawaiian Electric will be upgrading its Wilson Tunnel electrical substation.

Work begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, and last until 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

KAPOLEI

Closure of the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass on Sunday night, Dec. 3, through Friday morning, Dec. 8, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project. Traffic will be detoured.

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass on Monday, Dec. 4, through Friday, Dec. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project.

HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound between the Vineyard Boulevard offramp (Exit 20B) and the Ward Avenue overpass on Sunday night, Dec. 3, 2017 through Monday morning, Dec. 4, 2017 from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for underpass lighting replacement work.

Eastbound H-1 Freeway traffic will be detoured around the closure via the Vineyard Boulevard offramp (Exit 20B) to Vineyard Boulevard and may reenter the freeway at the South Vineyard Boulevard onramp.

LIKELIKE HIGHWAY

Closure of the Likelike Highway in both directions at the Wilson Tunnel on Monday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for electrical work. Motorists are advised to use the H-1 Freeway or Pali Highway as alternate routes.

Click for more Oahu land closures