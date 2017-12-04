Community group wraps gifts for Laulima families in need

So many of you have been adopting families this holiday season through our Laulima Giving Program.

Many groups and businesses have as well.

The Blue Zones Project, brought to Hawaii by HMSA, has to be among the happiest of Santa’s elves.

They wear the mantras “Share Care Hawaii” and “Live Longer Better” on their backs.

“We’re there to make an impact on the community, make it easier for people in Hawaii to live a healthier, happier life,” said Craig Petty, Blue Zones Project vice president.

“I retired in 2013 and this was the first opportunity I saw at my age where someone was bringing something really positive to the community, not charging and not expecting anything in return but good,” said member Carol Ignacio.

Thirty-six members wrapped gifts for our Laulima Giving Program.

“We love Laulima, because it allows us to adopt a family in all of the islands that we work on, so it really makes it personal for our colleagues who work in these communities and are able to help out someone in their community,” Petty explained.

They’re bringing comfort and joy to others while enhancing their own lives through the gift of giving.

“It just makes me feel we’re doing the right thing, and I’m grateful that we have the opportunity to do that,” said Ignacio.

If you’d like to adopt a family, click here.