Hip-hop, R&B artist Lauryn Hill to perform in Hawaii

A hip-hop and R&B icon is returning to Hawaii.

Lauryn Hill will perform two shows in February 2018 with special guest Eli-Mac, Hawaii’s own Camile Velasco.

The Grammy-Award-winning artist will perform Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, she will perform on the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s event lawn. Doors open at 5 p.m.

While in high school, Hill appeared in the movies “King of the Hill” and “Sister Act II.”

She later rose to musical fame as the lone female member of The Fugees before launching her solo career with the critically acclaimed album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

A special online presale for Hill’s Honolulu show will begin Thursday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. using the promotional code RAYJR (limit 10 tickets per transaction, all age groups must purchase a ticket).

Tickets to the general public will go on sale Saturday, Dec. 9, at 9 a.m. for the Honolulu show and 10 a.m. for the Kahului show.

Details follow:

Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, tickets range $59 to $249, available at the Blaisdell Box Office, by phone 1-800-745-3000, or www.tmrevents.net, and

Maui Arts & Cultural Center, tickets range $59 to $129, available at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center Box Office and www.tmrevents.net.