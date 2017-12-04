Investigation underway after body found along Hilo Bay shoreline

An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found along the coastline of Hilo Bay.

Hawaii police and fire departments responded to an area near Hawaii Belt Road in Wainaku at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

The partially decomposed body was found approximately 35 feet down a cliff line.

The body was airlifted out of the area by the Hawaii Fire Department and taken to Hilo Medical Center for an official pronouncement of death.

The man has not yet been identified, and autopsy results have yet to be released.

Hawaii island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Dean Uyetake of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2379 or Dean.Uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov.