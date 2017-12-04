Kahului Elementary students return to campus after arson destroys six classrooms

Maui investigators are looking into whether juvenile suspects are responsible for a fire that caused $1.2 million in damage at Kahului Elementary School.

Six classrooms were destroyed in what investigators call an act of arson.

Classes were canceled for a week with students returning to campus Monday.

School officials have begun the difficult process of trying to explain to the students why someone would do such a thing.

“It looks like a new color,” said Ezekiel Castaneda as the kindergarten student described the torched classrooms.

Third-graders Jayden Perry-Waikiki and Kunae Pimentel say the loss of their belongings in the fire made them feel sad.

“I saw it from my house,” said Perry-Waikiki, adding that it looked like “big flames.”

The student said he lost “my pencils, my computer, my box.”

Pimentel added he also lost his “supplies and stuff.”

“Whoever did this, it’s kind of screwed up, what they did. It’s our next generation coming up. That’s our future. It’s kind of rough on the kids. A lot of their projects, art projects, all their school supplies (were destroyed),” said Pimentel’s father, Kealii Pimentel.

“Why do this to a bunch of children? They don’t deserve this. They come here to learn. They should have never been put through something like this,” said parent Jennifer Wood.

Six classrooms, including two portable classrooms, were set on fire on Nov. 24.

Second-, third-, and fourth-graders are now without classrooms, affecting 115 students.

Principal Keoni Wilhelm assembled the kids on the first day back, letting them know everything will be okay.

“We want to go back to learning and good teaching and that’s what our first concern is,” said Wilhelm.

Counselors from other schools are helping Kahului in case students have questions on the fire.

Wilhelm says the library will be used as a temporary classroom, and support staff quarters were rearranged to use the spaces as a place of learning.

“It’s not cramped at all. They actually used creative ways to use the space,” Wilhelm said.

The torched classrooms were boarded up before students arrived for classes.

The community has banded together. Lei has been draped around one of the burned-down buildings.

“They have been so gracious. There’s an outpouring of love and support,” said Wilhelm.

The principal plans to focus on keeping the kids safe, while police figure out who was behind the fire.

“Please come forward, turn yourself in. Explain what was your reason,” pleaded Kahului Elementary crossing guard Mary Kuamoo. “You hurt everybody. You hurt the kids. The parents. The whole community.”