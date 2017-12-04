Kauai fugitive accused of sexually assaulting child captured in California

A Kauai man accused of sexually assaulting a child was arrested in California Monday.

Samson W. Harong, 26, of Lihue, was wanted by the Kauai Police Department on a bench warrant for first-degree sexual assault and first-degree burglary.

Authorities say on or about May 1, 2017, Harong sexually assaulted a child who was less than 14 years old and allegedly entered unlawfully into a Lihue home to do so.

Kauai police detectives determined that Harong had little ties to Kauai and fled the island. The Fifth Circuit Court State of Hawaii issued a $1,000,000 bench warrant on Oct. 19.

Leads indicated Harong fled to Northern California.

On Dec. 4, at around 10:45 a.m. PST, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Harong at a residence on Luning Street in Red Bluff, Calif.

“Thank you to the U.S. Marshals and our own Kauai Police Department detectives during this unified effort to find and apprehend Samson Harong, a man accused of committing a very serious and disturbing crime,” said Kauai Police Chief Darryl Perry. “His arrest marks the first step towards providing justice for the victim and the victim’s family. My heart goes out to them during this difficult time.”

Harong was transported to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office where he’s being held pending extradition hearings to be returned to Kauai.