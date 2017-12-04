Maui Tacos opens new location in Waipahu





Great news from a local favorite- Maui Tacos is opening in Waipahu! They are having a grand opening celebration at your their Waipahu Town Center location this coming Saturday, and also celebrating with five days of specials.

Alfonso Navarro, Vice President and Executive Chef of Maui Tacos, joined us this morning with the delicious details and to cook up a couple of dishes.

FIVE DAYS OF SPECIALS:

Tuesday, December 5: Taco Tuesday – one free taco with purchase

Wednesday December 6: Free chips and salsa with any purchase

Thursday, December 7: Free dessert with any purchase of $10 or more Friday

December 8: Free soda with purchaseSaturday, December 9: Free street taco (no purchase necessary)