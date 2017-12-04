Moana Surfrider features gingerbread replica for the holidays

Lots of families build gingerbread houses for the holidays.

The Moana Surfrider built a gingerbread hotel.

It took pastry chef Nanako Perez-Nava and assistant pastry chef Carmen Montejo 60 hours to create a replica of Waikiki’s oldest hotel.

They used 20 pounds of gingerbread dough, 25 pounds of royal icing, 300 macaron shells, eight pounds of assorted candies, five pounds of dark chocolate, and one pound of fondant.

The creation stands four feet wide and three feet tall and is currently on display in the hotel lobby.