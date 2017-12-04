UH Manoa’s Sinclair Library to resume 24-hour operation

The University of Hawaii’s Sinclair Library is going to be 24 hours again.

The hours were cut back earlier this year.

Because of complaints, the school agreed to extend the hours until 2 a.m., but that still wasn’t sitting well with students.

So starting next month, the library will be open around the clock.

“We’re talking about people who have full-time jobs, people who need internships to graduate. We’re talking about people who maybe have a child who they need to put to bed before they can study,” said Micah Leval, chair of the Committee on External Affairs, Associated Students of the University of Hawaii. “For a lot of students on this campus, 10 p.m. and after is the only real time that they have.”

As of spring 2018, Sinclair Library will be open as follows:

Monday through Thursday: 24 hours

Friday: Midnight to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to midnight

A valid UH ID will be required to enter Sinclair after 9 p.m.

When the library is open overnight, use will be restricted to the Heritage Room and the CLIC Lab on the first floor between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.