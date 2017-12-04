VIDEO: Police seek sex assault suspect who allegedly followed victim off TheBus

Related Coverage Man accused of following victim off city bus charged with sex assault

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for fourth-degree sex assault.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, at approximately 4:40 p.m., the victim was on the city bus in Windward Oahu, when the suspect began conversing with her.

The victim began to feel uncomfortable, got off the bus at Windward Mall, and went into the mall.

The suspect also got off the bus, followed the victim into the mall, and sexually assaulted her.

The victim fled into a store and notified an employee, who then notified security.

The victim later went back to the bus stop and boarded the bus with a friend.

The suspect also followed the victim onto the bus and began to converse with her.

The victim informed the suspect that she was going to the police station to report the incident.

The victim then got off the bus fronting Castle Medical Center and notified police.

The suspect is described to be in his 30s or 40s, 5’8” to 6’0” and 140 to 160 pounds.

He was wearing a blue or purple baseball cap, black-and-gray shirt, black pants, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an anonymous tip online here.

Last week, police arrested a different suspect in a similar case.

On Nov. 21, that suspect allegedly tried to solicit a victim for sex on TheBus.

The victim refused and got off the bus at the next stop, but police say the suspect followed, grabbed her, and tried to sexually assault her.

He was arrested on Friday, Dec. 1.