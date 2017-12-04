Waianae’s Max Holloway returns to Hawai’i as UFC Champ, responds to Conor McGregor

The Champ is home.

Following Saturday night’s UFC 218 third round TKO victory over Jose Aldo, Waianae’s Max Holloway touched down on O’ahu late Sunday night less than an hour before his 26th birthday.

Holloway, who extended his winning streak to 12-matches put together a legendary performance against the future hall of famer, improving to 19-3 in his career.

Since the fight the obvious questions of “what’s next?” are being speculated. One of the hopeful possibilities for fans is a rematch with the last man to defeat Holloway, current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

The Irish superstar’s unanimous-decision victory came when Holloway was 20 years old, and he has gone 12-0 since that loss, including three straight victories over former UFC champions in Aldo and Anthony Pettis.

On Sunday, McGregor took to social media in an attempt to poke fun at Holloway and the August 2013 decision loss that he suffered to the two division UFC champion.

“I miss those sunglasses,” McGregor said in his Tweet. The Tweet included a picture of a bruised Holloway, along side Maui’s Shane Victorino, taken after the fight, with McGregor visible in the background.

Upon arrival in Honolulu late Sunday night Holloway told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that he was more interested in defending his title than pursuing “super fights” which would likely hold up the featherweight division.

“I’m on his mind, he’s not on mine. Like I said, medically when I can’t make the weight I’ll start worrying about it. And all of these exhibition matches right now I’m focusing on champ life. We got contenders we got a bunch of guys. There’s a bunch of cupcake flavors I still didn’t taste yet. So I wanna taste them all.”

A fight with McGregor seems very unlikely anytime soon following McGregor’s $100 million pay day from his boxing loss to Floyd Mayweather.

However, with every Holloway victory a super-fight down the road becomes more and more profitable for all parties involved.

Following UFC 218 the UFC President did acknowledge the possibility of a McGregor/Holloway 2 but was pretty clear that he wouldn’t expect it to be anytime soon.

“Again, like I said last week to everybody who was in my office, who knows if Conor’s even going to fight again,” White said. “I’m rolling like he’s not.”

“But yeah, if Conor comes back and defends his title, anything is possible.”

Holloway says he will enjoy the holidays with his family and start talking a second title defense in the new year. Frankie Edgar who was his original opponent for UFC 218 prior to a training injury which forced the former lightweight champion to withdraw is the most logical next opponent for Holloway.