California judge confirms escapee’s identity as extradition process continues

The man in custody in California is the same patient who escaped from Hawaii State Hospital last month.

A California judge confirmed Randall T. Saito’s identity in a court hearing Tuesday after the San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office presented evidence, including fingerprints, a mugshot, warrant of arrest, and witness testimony.

The ruling paves the way for Saito to be extradited to Hawaii.

Another court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22 to ensure Saito is either extradited or in the process of being extradited.

The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General says it is working closely with local and national law enforcement to hammer out the details to transport Saito back to Hawaii.