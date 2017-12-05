City assists displaced Island Air employees with job fair, career resources

Former Island Air employees still looking for work got the opportunity to meet with potential employers Tuesday.

The Oahu Workforce Development Board and the Department of Community Services American Job Center Hawaii hosted a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon at Dillingham Shopping Plaza.

About 20 employers, including businesses and city and state departments, were on hand looking to fill 250 positions.

“In Hawaii, the unemployment rate is at 2.3 percent, so it’s a job-seeker’s market really,” said Sandy Dyel, business developer, American Job Center Hawaii. “They can seek how much they want to get paid, how much they want to work, so lots of employers are really looking for qualified people to join their organization.”

American Job Center Hawaii provides reemployment and retraining services at no cost to displaced workers, including job search assistance; hiring events; career counseling; labor market information; skills training for in-demand occupations; and on-the-job training.

