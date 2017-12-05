Holiday shipping tips from Rudolph’s Express Shipping Shack

The U.S. Post Office at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is busy these days, processing about 300,000 pounds of mail a day, compared to around 100,000 on a typical day.

The post office wanting to make it as easy to ship this holiday season as possible.

At the airport, the Rudolph’s Express Shipping Shack has once again been set up. It’s for anyone with three packages or less headed for a domestic address.

There is also a flat rate box, anything under 70 pounds can be shipped for $18.85.

If you are planning on shipping there are some important dates for you to know about.

Next Friday December 15th is the date you need to get your packages or letters sent away for loved ones on the mainland, also December 21st is for shipping to neighbor islands.

If you want to know more about what the post office has to offer check out USPS.com