Kapolei City Lights opening night schedule, parade traffic advisory

The annual Kapolei City Lights celebration kicks off Saturday, Dec. 9, with an evening of festivities.

Live main stage entertainment begins at 5 p.m. at Kapolei Hale on Uluʻōhiʻa Street.

The West Oahu Electric Light Parade starts at 6 p.m. at Kapolei Parkway and Fort Barrette Road with Mickey and Minnie Mouse as the grand marshals.

The parade will light up the holiday season with festive marching bands, community groups, and glittering, lighted vehicles. Among the 30 or more units expected are fire and police vehicles, TheBus, refuse trucks, city service vehicles, floats, and entries from Kapolei City Lights sponsors.

The parade travels down Kapolei Parkway and ends at Kamaʻaha Avenue. Select illuminated vehicles will be displayed along Kamaʻaha Avenue for families to enjoy until 9 p.m.

5 p.m. Main Stage entertainment starts

6 p.m. Parade starts

7 p.m. Parade ends

7:15 p.m. Tree lighting

8:45 p.m. Main stage finale

9 p.m. Event ends

The following street closures, detours and parking restrictions will be in effect.

No Parking, Tow Away Zone, Saturday, Dec. 9, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m

Uluʻōhiʻa Street, both sides, from Haumea Street to Kamaʻaha Avenue.

Kamaʻaha Avenue, both sides, from Kapolei Parkway to Ft. Barrette Road.

Barrette Road, both sides, from Kapolei Parkway to Roosevelt Road.

Wainani Street, both sides, from Uluohia Street to Alohikea Street.

No Parking, Tow Away Zone, Saturday, Dec. 9, 1 to 11 p.m.

Kapolei Parkway, both sides, from Ft. Barrette Road to Kamokila Boulevard.

ʻAlohikea Street, both sides, from Haumea Street to Kapolei Parkway.

Lane Closures

Uluʻōhiʻa Street

1:30 p.m. All lanes from Haumea Street to Kamaʻaha Avenue

Ft. Barrette Road

2 p.m. Mauka-bound closed at Roosevelt Avenue.

4:30 p.m. Makai-bound lanes at Kamaʻaha Avenue.

Wakea Street

5 p.m. Makai bound lane at Foodland driveway between Kuou Street and Kapolei Parkway.

Alohikea Street

5 p.m. Makai bound lane at Foodland driveway between Kuou Street and Kapolei Parkway.

Kamaʻaha Avenue

5 p.m. No turns onto Ft. Barrette Road.

Kapolei Parkway

5 p.m. Ewa bound traffic detoured right onto Ft. Barrette Road.

Maunawai Street

5 p.m. Makai bound at Ae Street.

For more information go to www.kapoleicitylights.com or call (808) 768-6622.