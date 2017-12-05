Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall to close for six months

The Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall will be closed for the first six months of 2018.

Reservations will not be accepted during the closure, which runs from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2018.

County officials say the closure is necessary to remove asbestos-laced floor tiles, install new flooring, and install ceramic tile on the kitchen walls to enhance cleanliness and maintenance.

“The closure is unfortunate, however, we appreciate the public’s patience as the project is part of the county’s effort to provide quality customer service,” said Kauai Mayor Bernard P. Carvalho Jr. “We look forward to reopening the facility once upgrades and renovations are complete.”

The project will cost approximately $181,000 and will be performed by contractors Pacific Concrete Coring & Cutting, Inc and Creative Partition Systems.

For more information on this project, call the Department of Parks and Recreation office at 241-4460.

To make reservations for the convention hall before or after the closure period, call Eddie Sarita at 241-6623.