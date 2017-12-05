Last Christmas tree shipments arrive on Oahu

By Published:


If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet, you’d better hurry up.

Both Matson and Pasha tell us they’ve already brought in all the Christmas tree containers for the season, so what’s here is all we’ve got.

Richard Tajiri as well as City Mill in Iwilei expect to run out of trees by the end of this week.

But Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowes tell us they still have lots of trees in stock.

It’s best to call ahead before you go to make sure they have the kind of tree you’re looking for.

As for artificial trees, those are going fast, too.

Sears at Pearlridge Center usually runs out of artificial Christmas trees close to Christmas.

But according to store manager Jeremy Wong, December has just begun and supply is already running low.

A second and final shipment is expected this week. It will be much smaller and will likely also sell quickly, he says.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s