Last Christmas tree shipments arrive on Oahu



If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet, you’d better hurry up.

Both Matson and Pasha tell us they’ve already brought in all the Christmas tree containers for the season, so what’s here is all we’ve got.

Richard Tajiri as well as City Mill in Iwilei expect to run out of trees by the end of this week.

But Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowes tell us they still have lots of trees in stock.

It’s best to call ahead before you go to make sure they have the kind of tree you’re looking for.

As for artificial trees, those are going fast, too.

Sears at Pearlridge Center usually runs out of artificial Christmas trees close to Christmas.

But according to store manager Jeremy Wong, December has just begun and supply is already running low.

A second and final shipment is expected this week. It will be much smaller and will likely also sell quickly, he says.