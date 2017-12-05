Locally grown avocado could set new world record

Holy guacamole!

That’s one expression used to describe the ample avocado Pamela Wang found near her home in Kealakekua on Hawaii island.

“I was out on a walk going up to get my West Hawaii newspaper,” Wang said, “and there it was on the side of the road.”

Wang says she often finds avocados since she lives near an area full of old avocado trees, but this avocado was special.

“It was huge,” she said. “It’s bigger than the size of most people’s slippers.”

So she took it to the Pure Kona Green Farmers Market in Kona.

“Everybody was so excited up there that people were starting to Google what the record was,” Wang said. “It was people at the market who said, ‘Hey, you should see whether this was going to beat the record.'”

Next, she decided to talk to an expert who had some experience with oversized fruit.

“I called the tropical fruit expert, who happens to be Ken Love. He’s the president of the (Hawaii) Tropical Fruit Growers association, and a neighbor in fact,” Wang explained.

“It was a really decent specimen of Daily 11 variety,” Love said.

While Love says he’s seen other avocados comparable in size, he hadn’t weighed any of them.

“Kona is known for some of its record sizes,” he said. “Record for jackfruit, for soursop, and we had the record for mango.”

The next step was entering Wang’s giant avocado into the Guinness Book of World Records.

“When I filled out the form,” Wang said, “you go online and just choose a category. I chose avocado and there was one other one entered that was smaller. The weight was smaller than mine, so I was like okay, let’s see what happens.”

The record for the world’s heaviest avocado is currently held by Gabriel Ramirz Nahim from Caracas, Venezuela. He’s held the record since January 28, 2009.

His avocado weighed in at 4 pounds, 13.2 ounces. Wong’s avocado weighed 5 pounds, 3.68 ounces.

Love said he felt fantastic about the thought of Wang’s avocado making it into the Guinness Book of World Records: “We need to put our avocados on the map.”

Wang said it would take approximately six to eight weeks to hear back from them.

After the giant fruit was weighed, photographed, and properly recorded for its entry, Wang said she and 10 of her friends took it to Caffe Florian in Kealakekua and ate it.

“We just cut giant slices out of it like avocado steaks and served them around,” she said. “People cut them up, and some people put salt on it, and others just ate it like it was.”