Rainbow Wahine star Maglio earns All-Region honors

LEXINGTON, Ky.—University of Hawai’i middle hitter Emily Maglio earned American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Pacific North All-Region honors on Tuesday.

Maglio, a senior from Coquitlam, B.C., Canada, led the Big West for the second-straight year with 155 total blocks while averaging a league-best 1.46 blocks per set. She also finished second in the conference with a .381 hitting percentage with 355 kills, 71 errors in 745 total attacks. The middle hitter averaged 3.35 kills per set. She recorded career highs in kills, kills per set, block solos, block assists, total blocks, and blocks per set in her senior season. This season, she was twice named Big West Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 9, Oct. 16) and she earned her first career conference Player of the Week honor (Nov. 6). Maglio, a three-time all-Big West first team selection, finished her Rainbow Wahine indoor volleyball career with 787 kills and 401 total blocks (43 solo, 358 block assists).

Last season as a junior, Maglio earned Pacific North Region honorable mention honors.

The Rainbow Wahine have now earned 84 total all-region honors in program history. In addition to Maglio, Cal Poly had three players earn recognition. Cal Poly setter Taylor Nelson and right-side hitter Torrey Van Winden were named all-Region with Mustangs’ outside hitter Adlee Van Winden earning honorable mention honors. Earning Pacific South all-Region honors was UC Santa Barbara outside hitter, Lindsey Ruddins.

