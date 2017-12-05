Security company awarded lucrative contract to keep Kakaako parks secure

Kakaako Waterfront Park remains closed for the time being, but that could change soon.

With a large event planned the weekend of New Year’s Eve, Garett Kamemoto with HCDA says crews are working to get the park ready to reopen.

“Basically, we have started on the repairs and they’re going along at a pretty good clip. But there’s no guarantee that the park is going to be open by [the date of the] event and the promoter knows that if the park is not open, the event cannot go forward,” Kamemoto said.

While HCDA is optimistic, at this point there are no guarantees that the park will be open with hundreds of thousands in repairs still being completed.

“Right now, we are looking at about $200,000 worth of repairs and hopefully less in order to bring park up to minimally safe standards. That’s what we want is a park that safe for people. Making it look pristine and beautiful. We’d like that to happen, but we think people would appreciate that we open the park and let the public have the use of it as long as it’s safe,” Kamemoto explained.

A new addition to the park are HCDA’s park ambassadors, part of a year long contract that started this month with an option to extend another two years.

One of the goals, according to Kamemoto, is to provide outreach to homeless individuals who had been living in the parks.

“So they are able to help get them some of those services. So hopefully having ambassadors in the park they can be there longer than our staff can be there. It’s going to help the park be a safer place,” Kamemoto said.