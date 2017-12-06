Fishing vessel off the reef, but there’s a catch

The 79-foot fishing boat Pacific Paradise has been moved off the reef just offshore from the Waikiki Natatorium.

But a slight problem: it was only moved a few hundred feet before it got stuck on the sandy bottom.

The vessel is now pointing out to sea. The Coast Guard plans to tie it down in place Wednesday. They’ll be back first thing Thursday morning at the next big high tide to tow it out to sea.

The 381,000 pound vessel will be towed about thirteen miles south of Oahu and then sunk in about 18-hundred feet of water. It ran aground on the reef on October 10 and has been stuck there ever since.