Grieving family searches for answers after 18-year-old’s body found on Maili beach

A grieving family is waiting for answers from police after an 18-year-old man was found dead near Maili Beach Park.

They’re staying off social media, because they say they don’t know what to believe.

Loved ones identified the man as Dustin Molina. His body was found early Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating, but so far aren’t ready to say if Molina died at the hands of someone else.

Family members on Oahu did not want to go on camera, but tell us Molina just graduated from Waianae High School, and they still have lots of questions as to what happened.

“Dustin was a very loving, very kind boy, and he was very funny. He was very funny, loved to laugh,” said Molina’s aunt, Elizabeth Lindley, who spoke to us by phone from Kona. “He’s a very good hunter, very good hunter. Reminds me of my dad. My dad used to love hunting too.”

Molina was found on the beach, next to Maili Beach Park behind a residential neighborhood.

Mary Brennan, who lives in one of the homes, tells us two woman were picking up trash on the beach and yelled for help.

“She said, ‘There’s a dead body on the beach,’ so I opened the gate and looked. There was a dead body about 50 or 60 feet away and slightly in the surf, so I came back and called police,” she said.

Brennan says she did not get close enough to tell if anything seemed suspicious.

“Did you hear anything that night before or any commotion at all?” KHON2 asked.

“Nothing at all. There’s very few people here. The house next door is empty. It’s just used for parties,” Brennan replied.