Honolulu Cookie Company’s Gift Tins and Mele Ornament Box

Honolulu Cookie Company’s holiday collection is not only delicious, it’s also pretty!

The large Mele Gift Tin contains 30 cookies in 21 flavors, including the holiday flavor choices and Honolulu Cookie Company’s most-popular, signature flavors.

The medium Mele Gift Tin contains 14 cookies in seven flavors.

The Honolulu Cookie Company Mele Ornament Box is two gifts in one. It comes stuffed with six cookies, in three flavors, and can also serve as an ornament for the tree.

Website: http://www.honolulucookie.com/