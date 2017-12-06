Local singer seeks public’s help to be the first Megastar

A local singer wants to be a megastar and she needs your help.

Her name is Olivia Thai and she wants to be the first Megastar. It’s a new talent competition backed by Usher and the competition is held through an app.

Thousands entered the competition, and Olivia has made it to the top seven but need your votes to advance.

“I need everybody’s support. I need your support. I need your aunty’s support. Your cousins, your friends, your goldfish, your bunnies and dog, cat. Everybody. I need everybody on board. If you can do that, that would be amazing because we need thousands,” Thai said.

Voting starts Thursday. You need to download the Megastar app to vote.