Suspect Kamaua Van Gieson wanted in Kapolei kidnapping case

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kamaua Van Gieson.

The 20-year-old is wanted for a kidnapping that occurred in Kapolei.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police say Van Gieson met his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of Kapolei Commons so she could get her belongings back.

She entered the suspect’s vehicle to get the items and tried to leave, but police say Van Gieson grabbed her clothing, pulled her back into the vehicle, and began to drive away.

Police say when she tried to get out, Van Gieson placed a knife against her body and threatened to kill her.

“The victim was actually able to escape when the suspect had been stopped in traffic,” said Sgt. Chris Kim with CrimeStoppers. “She then gets out of the vehicle and runs to an officer who was actually servicing another call nearby.”

Van Gieson is described to be 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an anonymous web tip here.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.