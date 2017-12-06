The Big Give: Ernie Belaski-Epstein

KHON2’s The Big Give is at it again, surprising someone who is always giving to others without asking for anything in return.

Like many of the people we’ve been hearing about, Ernie Belaski-Epstein works two jobs to support her family.

She’s an education specialist at Waianae Health Academy, and also teaches business to inmates.

Four years ago, she took in her ex-husband’s children after they lost both their mother and father.

Belaski-Epstein was nominated by her niece, Desiree Caminos.

“I hope you’re surprised,” Caminos said in a video message. “I was always hoping to do something special for you. You are so amazing and such a big heart, and we all love you so much and thank you for everything that you do.”

KHON2, Geico, and Sigs Collision Centers partnered up to present her with a gift of thanks.

“A car! Thank you so much. Thank you, Des. Oh my gosh, I don’t know what to say,” she said.

“How much will this help you?” KHON2 asked.

“A lot. I’m always with kids, so it will help me a lot,” Belaski-Epstein replied. “I always take everybody I love kids. It’s really for them.”

