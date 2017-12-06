USS Arizona survivors take aerial tour ahead of Pearl Harbor’s 76th commemoration

Thursday marks the 76th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

On Wednesday, the three remaining USS Arizona survivors were honored at a special event.

Blue Hawaiian Helicopters provided a flyover above the sunken battleship’s remains for a sky salute.

During this aerial tour of the historic site, the survivors — Lauren Bruner, Howard “Ken” Potts, and Donald Stratton — were given the opportunity to once again honor the 1,177 shipmates they lost during the attack.

“It was an experience. It’s been a few years and it’s just memories come back and it’s been a long time,” Stratton said.

Joseph George, a fellow shipmate, survived the war but died in 1996.

For his bravery, he will be awarded the Bronze Star Medal of Valor posthumously Thursday.

“It’s 76 years later and he’s going to get a medal tomorrow, and that’s awesome and wonderful, but it’s been a long slough to get here, a long hard road to get to, 76 years and thinking, wishing my mother and father were here to receive it instead of me doing it for him posthumously,” said George’s daughter, Joe Ann Taylor.

Thursday’s commemoration ceremony at Pearl Harbor will be open to the public. It starts at 7:50 a.m.

Visitors can park at Aloha Stadium and take a free shuttle to and from the base.

Click here for more information.