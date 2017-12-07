Fire department releases 911 calls made during deadly Marco Polo building fire

Related Coverage 3 dead in 5-alarm fire at Marco Polo building



The Honolulu Fire Department released some of the 911 calls it received when a massive fire broke out at the Marco Polo building in July.

Caller: (Unit) 2613 is where my son is and he’s yelling for help.

Dispatcher: Okay, is he on the balcony?

Caller: No.

Dispatcher: Tell him go on the balcony, close the door, take a wet towel with him.

The 7-alarm fire killed four people.

Fire officials say it started in the living room of Unit 2602, but they still don’t know what caused it.

The fire caused more than a million dollars in damage, and many of the units are still unlivable.