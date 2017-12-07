Fire department releases 911 calls made during deadly Marco Polo building fire

The Honolulu Fire Department released some of the 911 calls it received when a massive fire broke out at the Marco Polo building in July.
Caller: (Unit) 2613 is where my son is and he’s yelling for help.
Dispatcher: Okay, is he on the balcony?
Caller: No.
Dispatcher: Tell him go on the balcony, close the door, take a wet towel with him.
The 7-alarm fire killed four people.
Fire officials say it started in the living room of Unit 2602, but they still don’t know what caused it.
The fire caused more than a million dollars in damage, and many of the units are still unlivable.