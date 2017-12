Click here for KHON2’s Live Traffic Map.

Westbound traffic backed up in Kunia after a mishap on the H-1 Freeway Thursday afternoon.

A 40-foot-tall portable building slipped off its trailer near the Kunia off-ramp.

The company Pinky Tows was moving it from its Pearl City yard to Campbell Industrial Park at the time.

The driver moved off to the side after noticing that the building was slipping.

No one was hurt.