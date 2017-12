KHON2 is all about “Working for Hawaii” and that’s why they started “The Big Give.” It’s a chance for KHON2 to give back to folks who are deserving for any number of reasons.

This week, we meet our second recipient, Ernie. Four years ago, Ernie took in her ex-husband’s children after they lost both their mother and father. She currently works two jobs to support them.

Kelly Simek and Kristine Uyeno presented Ernie with her big surprise, a car donated by GEICO and Sigs Collison Centers.