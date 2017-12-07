Kapolei ready to light up the skies in West Oahu

Oahu’s second city is preparing for its big night! On Saturday, Kapolei will come alive with its annual city lights parade.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Misty Kela’i, Executive Director, Mayor’s office of Culture and the Arts and Kealoha Fernandez of Da Hub.

Kela’i says the free event is for the entire ohana! It will feature food trucks, craft booths, keiki activities and games, live entertainment all evening long, free photos with Santa, the West Oahu Electric Light Parade and so much more!

Headlining our entertainment stage at 6:30 will be none other than the electrifying Kapena! They’ll sing a few holiday tunes before we flip on the switch and light up the west side at 7:00 with our parade marshals straight from their home at Aulani, Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy!

Fernandez also prepared a special candy poke that he created just for Kapolei City Lights this year!