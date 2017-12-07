Lahainaluna grad Mata’afa named AP Pac-12 player of the year, All-American

Washington State defensive end Hercules Mata’afa’s Herculean effort in 2017 landed him two spots on the Associated Press All-Pac-12 1st team defense (defensive tackle, defensive end) and awarded the former Lahainaluna high school star the league’s defensive player of the year award.

The 2013 Cover2 Manti Te’o defensive player of the year award winner for the Lunas led the Pac-12 and ranked in the top-10 nationally in 2017 with 21.5 tackles-for-loss, and 9.5 sacks.

Mata’afa was also named a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated Thursday.

18th-ranked Washington State will take on (16) Michigan State in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl December 28th at 5:00 HST. The game IS scheduled to air live on KHON2.