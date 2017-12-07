Meet our second Big Give Recipient

KHON2’s The Big Give is at it again, surprising someone who is always giving to others without asking for anything in return. Like many of the people we’ve been hearing about, Ernie Belaski-Epstein works two jobs to support her family. She’s an education specialist at Waianae Health Academy, and also teaches business to inmates. Four years ago, she took in her ex-husband’s children after they lost both their mother and father.

Today, Ernie joined us in studio along with Tim Dayton from GEICO who made this Big Give possible.