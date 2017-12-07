New online book offers easy, nutritious recipes for healthy eating

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has compiled nearly three dozen easy recipes to keep you healthy, especially during the holidays.

Each recipe in the “Choose Healthy Now @ Home Recipe Book,” from the breakfast banana split to ginger-glazed mahi-mahi, meets the department’s nutrition guidelines.

The recipe book is free and available to download online here.

“The holiday season can be one of the most challenging times to eat right and maintain a healthy weight, said DOH nutritionist Carolyn Donohoe-Mather. “The Choose Healthy Now @ Home Recipe Book makes meal planning easy without compromising taste or satisfaction. We are bringing healthy eating into the home, so that families can enjoy cooking and eating together in good health.”

Health officials say the recipes can be easily adapted to highlight seasonal flavors and offerings. Replacing raisins with cranberries, for example, or adding kabocha or pumpkin to your vegetable mix. You can also mix red- and green-colored fruits and herbs, like watermelon and basil or cranberries and rosemary, into fruit-infused water for a special holiday treat.

