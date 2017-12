On Hawaii island, two children were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus and a state vehicle.

It happened at around 6:40 a.m. Thursday on Highway 11 near North Oshiro Road.

Police say the bus was turning left when it was hit by a state pickup truck traveling southbound.

Eight kids, ages 11 to 14, were on board at the time.

Two girls suffered minor injuries, along with the driver of the pickup truck.