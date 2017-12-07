Video of man saving bunny from California wildfire goes viral

(CNN) — California’s days of inferno haven’t yielded any good news.

Wildfires raging in the southern part of the state have consumed upwards of a hundred thousand acres, destroying structures and forcing mass evacuations.

But there was at least one moment of levity when video emerged of a man stopping to save a bunny from the flames.

The video went viral and the internet went wild.

Instead of pulling a rabbit out of a hat, he pulled one out of a California wildfire. It happened on Highway 1, when an unidentified man got out of his car to try and rescue a panicked rabbit.

The man seemed to panic as well, frantically gesturing as he watched the bunny heading into the flames, practically begging it to come to him.

Finally getting down on his knees and reaching for the wild rabbit, at last managing to scoop it up.

The accolades on social media started breeding like rabbits.

“And just like that, my faith in humanity is restored,” read a typical tweet.

“From 0 to crying in point-two seconds,” read another.

Some tweeted on behalf of their pets, “Our bunny and kitty approve of this young man.”

There was the occasional naysayer.

“Wild animals do not need to be saved from fires,” argued a writer for Slate, saying the man could have been injured as well as anyone who had to come to his rescue.

But most paid tribute.

“Bunnies need heroes, too. They have one in this man.”

Adding to the halo around this guy is the fact that he declined the photographer’s request for an on camera interview.

As one poster put it, “And he didn’t want to be on camera? In LA? Obviously, this is Jesus himself in shorts and a hoodie.”

Take it from Jefferson Airplane, “..and if you go chasing rabbits and you know you’re going to fall.”

But he didn’t fall, he just walked away from the flames holding the bunny – destination unknown.

Leaving this video of a rabbit saved from a wildfire to spread like one.