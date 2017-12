Click here for KHON2’s Live Traffic Map.

A man was killed in a crash in Waipahu Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Farrington Highway near Waipahu Depot Road.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the victim was described to be in his 40s or 50s, and was apparently skateboarding when he was hit by a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway are currently closed as police investigate and clear the scene.