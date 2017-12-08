Ex-girlfriend says ‘extremely depressed’ murder suspect reached out to her



Two suspects remained in police custody Friday, accused of brutally murdering a woman on the North Shore.

KHON2 was there as Stephen Brown, 23, and Hailey Dandurand, 20, were arrested amid an angry crowd of bystanders in Mililani late Thursday night.

Both were booked on suspicion of second-degree murder. Dandurand was also booked for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle while Brown was arrested on additional warrants. They have not been charged.

Brown and Dandurand are accused of murdering Telma Boinville at a vacation rental home on Ke Iki Road.

Police say she was beaten with a baseball bat. Inside the home, police recovered the bat, along with a meat tenderizer and a machete.

Boinville’s 8-year-old daughter was found gagged and tied up in a separate room.

According to police sources, Boinville’s credit card was found in Dandurand’s pocket, and both Dandurand and Brown had dried blood on their hands.

This is Dandurand’s first run-in with the law, but Brown’s criminal past is well-documented.

Piles of paperwork reveal Brown racked up a criminal history since 2015.

In June, the 23-year-old was arrested for physically abusing his girlfriend at the time.

We spoke to Brown’s ex-girlfriend, who wanted to remain anonymous, but confirms she broke up with him in September.

She says Brown told her he met Dandurand on a dating app shortly after they broke up. He was homeless at the time, but moved in with Dandurand at her home in Kaimuki.

When she found out Brown was arrested in connection to the murder, she felt sick to her stomach. She says Brown recently reached out to her.

“He was saying he was extremely depressed about two weeks ago. He didn’t have a job, wasn’t seeing his therapist. He wasn’t for this earth,” she said. “He was planning on doing a cop suicide. I think it was his way of killing himself.”