Experts explain the power, and danger, of social media

Related Coverage Police arrest two suspects in connection with North Shore homicide



Thanks to social media, information can travel fast.

According to Michael Kitchens, the moderator of Stolen Stuff Hawaii, Thursday night was a prime example.

“I would have to say that it was a complete madhouse as far as the amount of activity that we had,” he said.

With two separate cases being investigated at the same time, one on the North Shore and another in Maili, Stolen Stuff and other social media websites saw information posted much faster than it could be confirmed as true.

“Actually, we had the actual suspects’ images up very, very fast. I would say as soon as it came to light that those two were the ones responsible, it was being shared multiple times,” Kitchens said. “But of course we didn’t have any factual evidence to show that, so our moderators and myself spent a lot of time removing those images until we got it confirmed.”

Honolulu police deputy chief John McCarthy cautioned Thursday night that people come to them first, rather than share information on social media or try to take justice into their own hands.

“The big thing right now is let us do our job. We’re conducting a murder investigation, these things take time. We’re looking for witnesses. If we have witnesses we need to speak to them,” he said then.

Kitchens says social media can be a powerful tool to help fight crime if used correctly, but if misinformation is shared, it can make for a dangerous situation.

“Sometimes they can get a little bit overzealous and take fiction for fact, and maybe they should be a little more cautious,” he said. “Once you have the information and you know it’s good to go, then of course social media is one of the best platforms to get the word out about the situation.”