Kamehameha Schools issues apology following decades of alleged sexual abuse

Kamehameha Schools is apologizing to victims and families who suffered at the hands of a school psychiatrist.

There were 34 victims over 26 years.

The school never openly acknowledged their claims of sexual abuse had any merit, until now.

Kamahemaha Schools posted a personal message from CEO Jack Wong on its website. Part of that letter states:

“On behalf of Kamehameha Schools, I’d like to take this time to apologize to these victims of Dr. Browne and their families who suffered alongside them. Kamehameha Schools is deeply and truly sorry. I’d also like to express to our Hawaiian community, and especially to all of our haumāna and their ʻohana, our sincere apologies for doubts these incidents may have raised about the leadership and conduct of the institution and legacy we belong to, revere, and fight for. More is expected of us. We are working tirelessly to make amends, and this is my promise to you: We will do what is pono for these victims of Dr. Browne’s abuse.

We will not allow incidents of abuse to go unnoticed, unreported, or unaddressed.

We will listen, learn, improve, and work hard every day to keep our keiki secure and safe.”

The letter specifically refers to claims made by students who say they were abused by psychiatrist Dr. Robert Browne between 1962 to 1984.

Prior to Friday’s post, the school had not made any statements of apology regarding the former students claims of abuse.

A previous statement released by Kamehameha Schools stated: “…we agreed with all parties to a court-approved Protective Order that precludes us from publicly discussing the case.”

KHON2 wanted to know what changed so we reached out to Kamehameha Schools’ communications department to find out.

School officials say they are choosing not to respond and that the letter speaks for itself.

Lawyers for the victims sent a written statement in response to Kamehameha School’s post:

“The 34 men who brought these lawsuits against Kamehameha Schools did so, not only to address their own wounds, but also to change the culture at Kamehameha Schools.The apology issued today is fifty years late, but it is recognition of what the school historically has ignored and represents the first step towards accountability and reconciliation.”