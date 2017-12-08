McNamara leaves ‘Bows baseball staff, Trapasso promotes Kleman

HONOLULU – Hawai’i baseball head coach Mike Trapasso announced on Friday that Rusty McNamara will be stepping down as assistant coach for the Rainbow Warriors. McNamara’s wife has accepted a position in Italy and the family will be moving by the end of the year.

“We can’t thank coach McNamara enough for the commitment and dedication he’s displayed to our players and program for the past seven years,” Trapasso said. “We’ll miss him, but are happy and excited for him, and his family, on this new chapter in their lives.”

Volunteer assistant coach and UH alum Jerry Kleman has been elevated to the assistant coach role for the 2018 season. An announcement regarding a new volunteer assistant coach for 2018 is forthcoming.

“Jerry has been coaching with us for a year and a half, and I’m happy for him to have this opportunity,” Trapasso said. “He’s a tremendous person, and he has the trust and confidence of our players.”

McNamara joined the Rainbow Warriors in 2011 and has been the hitting coach and position coach for the catchers, as well as coaching in the third base coaching box across his seven years with the program.

McNamara’s successor, Kleman played 37 games for the Rainbow Warriors during his two seasons as an infielder in Manoa. He joined his alma mater as a volunteer assistant coach during fall practices in advance of the 2018 season, working the Hawai’i hitters and serving in the coaches box at first base. He graduated from Hawai’i in 2014 with his Bachelors degree in History, adding a Masters degree in Special Education in 2016 from Grand Canyon University.

The Rainbow Warriors return to practice in January, opening up the 2018 schedule with a four-game home series against Air Force, Feb. 16-19 at Les Murakami Stadium.

