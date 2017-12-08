Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Lahaina stabbing

Maui police arrested a Hana man on suspicion of attempted murder.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at around 10:50 p.m. along the shoreline near Honoapiilani Highway, near the Olowalu recycling and refuse center.

Police say two men got into a fight, and one stabbed the other. The suspect, identified as Shaun Nishida, 36, allegedly fled the area in his vehicle before police got there.

The victim, a 45-year-old Lahaina man, was hospitalized in serious condition.

Nishida was arrested at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.