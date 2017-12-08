The 3rd Annual Mele Kalikimaka Marketplace is this weekend

The Mele Kalikimaka Marketplace is a one-stop local holiday shop catering to visitors and residents who are looking for holiday gifts and family activities. The event will be held December 9-10, 2017 at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. One of the vendors is Lisa Miller, owner and artist of Handwritten Aloha. She joined us this morning with all of the details on the great event.

3rd Annual Mele Kalikimaka Marketplace:

When: Saturday, December 9, 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 10 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Where: Blaisdell Exposition Hall, 777 Ward Avenue, Honolulu, Hawaii 96814

Tickets: Admission tickets are $4 for adults, $3 seniors 60+, students, and military (ID required for all), and children 12 years and under are free with a paid adult.