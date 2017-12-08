Waianae Tigers win Pop Warner Division II Jr. Pee Wee Championship

It’s said to be a first for a pee wee football team from Hawaii.

On Friday, the Waianae Tigers won the Division II Jr. Pee Wee Championship at the 2017 Pop Warner Super Bowl.

They went undefeated throughout the championship, beating the Western Branch Jaguars and Merrillville Pirates before their final 16-8 victory against the Creeks Outlaws from Jacksonville, Fla.

Head coach James “Jimbo” Joseph says this is another proud moment for Hawaii athletes.

“Our island is actually surrounded by water. It’s surrounded by a lot of talent and athletes there. We’ve just got to keep representing, guys, because when we’re out here and we play, these local boys, they’re strong. They’re stronger,” he said.

The Tigers have made it to the Pop Warner Super Bowl four times under the leadership of three generations of the Joseph family.

Another team from Hawaii, the Kaneohe Knights finished third in the Division I Pee Wee Championship.

The Pop Warner Super Bowl is divided into 64 teams competing for National Championships in two divisions and five age/weight ranges (Jr. Pee Wee, Pee Wee, Jr. Varsity, Varsity, and Unlimited).

The games took place this week at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.