Kakaako New Year’s Day convert moves to Aloha Stadium

A major concert planned for Kakaako Waterfront Park is moving as the park is still under repair.

The park has been closed since October.

Crews are trying to fix extensive damage caused by vandals to the lights, restrooms, and other facilities.

Promoters of a big New Year concert were supposed to hold their event at the park, but they’ve decided to move the event to Aloha Stadium.

It’s the first time in five years that a concert will be performed there.

KHON2 spoke with one of the event organizers and we’re told they didn’t want to take any chances so they decided to move the concert to Aloha Stadium.

We’re told it’s anticipated to be one of the biggest shows the stadium has seen.

Grammy award-winning artist The Chainsmokers were scheduled to perform at Kakaako Waterfront Park on Dec. 30.

Thousands of tickets have already been sold, but concerns about parking and whether or not the park would even be open prompted the change of venue.

“HCDA (Hawaii Community Development Authority) has been very helpful with us and when we met with them they said it was 95-percent sure by December 15th it would be ready but due to the overwhelming response, it just wasn’t worth the risk,” Jonny Mack said.

Mack, one of the producers behind the New Year’s Eve party of the year at Aloha Marketplace, told KHON2 the park also limited the stage production.

“Aloha Stadium offered us the ability to do a pyrotechnic show which is part of The Chainsmokers event,” Mack said.

We’re told the stage production for the end of year concert is $250,000.

“The speakers, the sound system is of a different caliber, the stage lighting, the laser show, it’s the largest stage production I’ve ever produced,” Mack said.

Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Rolling Stones, and U2 are some of the biggest names to perform at Aloha Stadium, and the last artist to grace the stage there was Ziggy Marley back in 2012.

Mack promises this latest concert will guarantee that 2017 ends with a bang.

“It’s a massive opportunity, I’m glad that we can bring it to Hawaii. Very rarely that we can bring a concert of this caliber to Hawaii,”

Two-day passes and single day tickets for the event are available at https://tickets.nyehawaii.com/