Rainbow Warriors top UH Hilo in neighbor island showdown

HONOLULU – After an ugly start by both teams, the University of Hawai’i eventually got into high gear for a comfortable 82-64 win over UH Hilo Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Warriors improved to 6-2 on the season with the win, their sixth in seven home games this year.

It was UH’s largest margin of victory on the year as 11 of 12 players who saw action got in the scoring column. Four players finished in double figures led by senior forward Mike Thomas who scored all 13 of his points in the first half to help UH take a commanding lead.

Redshirt freshman guard Drew Buggs also scored 13 points for this third straight game in double-digits. Sheriff Drammeh added 12 points and Jack Purchase 10. Trey Ingram led the Vulcans (3-4) with 14 points.

It was a brutal start offensively for both teams as they combined to miss their first 15 shots during more than four minute of scoreless action. It was just an 11-9 UH lead midway through the first half, but that was when the Rainbow Warriors broke things open. UH went on a 17-2 run, before eventually taking a 38-19 lead into the locker room.

UH continued with that momentum in the second half building its lead to as many as 30 points midway through the second half. The ‘Bows dissected the Vulcans’ zone defense out-scoring UH Hilo 38-18 in the paint while also drilling a season–best 10 three-pointers. UH also tied its season-high with 20 assists.

The Rainbow Warriors will be back on the court when they host Utah Valley on Sunday, Dec. 17. Tipoff is 5:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

#HawaiiMBB