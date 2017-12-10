Hokulea sails to the west side, celebrates Buffalo Keaulana

It was a gorgeous day for a celebration on the west side Saturday. It was perfect for the first arrival in years, of two of Hawai’i’s voyaging canoes and for celebrating a legend.

Keiki first, Hikianalia entered Poka’i Bay in Wai’anae under native son Captain Sam Kapoi, a veteran Hokule’a crewmember on the voyage around the world. Then Hokule’a, under native son Captain Kaina Holomalie, also a veteran crewmember of the worldwide voyage.

And for the first time in four years, Hokule’a kissed this shore, and the community pulled her closer.

These crewmembers are the voyagers of tomorrow and they got to sail the canoes here, to their home today.

“Seeing everybody on the beach just giving their respect and giving their aloha for the hokule’a and seeing how much they care about the Hokule’a and how important it is to their culture, that was really the biggest part for me,” said crewmember Anuhea Strickland.

“It was just a heartwarming feeling for me and made me feel proud as a Hawaiian to see everybody come together for this one event to show their pride and to show that they’re proud to be hawaiian,” said crewmember Kristyn Kailewa.

Ceremonies also honored Buffalo Keaulana, legendary lifeguard, and big wave surfer.

“And just an awesome kanaka and representative of Wai’anae and Makaha and braving at that time braving the seas with Hokule’a down to Tahiti on the first crew. (They) gave, for us guys that grew up in the water and whatnot gave us hope that we can do that too. You know. And so, he’s just the beacon, really,” said Captain of Hikianalia Samuel Keli’inui Kapoi.

It was announced Saturday, the creation of the “Buffalo Keaulana Endowed Scholarship Fund,” In a statement from U-H President David Lassner, who’s travelling, he said “This scholarship will not only honor our friend and hero, Buffalo Keaulana, it will hopefully inspire our young people to pursue education and become leaders within their own communities here on the Waianae Coast.”

Hokule’a will be here in Poka’i Bay for two weeks, hosting schools, plus many opportunities for the community to visit. Canoe tours are weekdays through Dec. 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. plus Saturday and next weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KHON2 just got this photo of Buffalo Keaulana ON Hokule’a Saturday. He steered her to Tahiti in 1976, and he was steering her home Saturday. He looks so happy. Thanks to crewmember Nikki Kamalu for the photo.