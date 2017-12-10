Kauai police looking for man in connection with two sex assault cases

By Published: Updated:

Kauai police are looking for a man in connection with two sex assaults this morning.

Police say 26-year-old Jesse Korn of Koloa is wanted for questioning.

They describe korn as 5’9″, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, officers were called to Paanau Village in Koloa twice this morning at 6:30 a.m. and again at 8 a.m.

They say they received reports of a man who unlawfully entered two different units and sexually assaulted two women.

The suspect fled before police could arrest him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kauai police or Kauai crimestoppers at 246-8300.

