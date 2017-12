A man is dead after a traffic accident that happened on Friday.

Two vehicles were in an accident on Dec. 8 just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Kapolei Parkway and Kahiuka Street in Ewa Beach.

The 78-year-old male passenger in the back seat of the van was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

This is the 44th traffic fatality this year compared with 53 at the same time last year.