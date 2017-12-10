Report: Former Rainbow, Red Sox All-Star Wright arrested

Former University of Hawai’i All-American and current Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright was arrested Friday night and charged with domestic assault, according to a report from NBC Boston.

Wright and his wife Shannon released a statement through their lawyer Alex Little to NBC Boston’s Evan Drellich:

“On Friday night, Steven was arrested at our home following a verbal argument, and the police charged him with domestic assault. Although he said things he deeply regrets, he did not raise his hand at anyone during the incident, and the situation was purely emotional. We are working together as a family to make our relationships stronger, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we do so.”

Wright sat out most of 2017 after undergoing knee surgery. He was an All-Star in 2016 before being plagued with a shoulder injury late in that season.

In 2006, Wright led the Rainbow baseball team to an appearance in the NCAA tournament and was named an All-American. He went 11-2 with 123 strikeouts and a 2.30 ERA.